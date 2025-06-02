Escaped zebra caught on camera running along busy Tennessee roadway as chaos forces lane closures

Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Police say a pet zebra in Rutherford County, Tennessee, remains on the loose. (Credit: Danielle Pitre / TMX)

A zebra remains on the loose after the animal escaped from its owners in Tennessee over the weekend, authorities said. 

The owners "obtained" the zebra on Friday night and reported it missing on Saturday, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said. 

However, the distinct black-and-white-striped animal escaped into a wooded area off Interstate 24, where it was "wreaking havoc," between Joe B. Jackson Parkway and the Epps Mill Road exits on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. 

RUNAWAY KANGAROO SHUTS DOWN ALABAMA INTERSTATE HIGHWAY

A zebra on the loose in Tennessee

A zebra was on the loose in Tennessee after escaping from its owners over the weekend, authorities said.  (Danielle Pitre / TMX)

Deputy Ryan Keach located the zebra near the interstate and shut down one lane of traffic for travelers’ safety, the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital. 

"After the zebra crossed the interstate, deputies closed both the eastbound lanes toward Chattanooga and the westbound lanes toward Nashville," the agency said. 

UTAH DRIVER INJURED AFTER SMASHING INTO TURKEY ON THE INTERSTATE, SENDING IT THROUGH THE WINDSHIELD

At the time, the zebra caused chaos on the freeway because it was running through traffic on both sides of the highway, authorities said. 

A zebra running

A zebra running alongside a freeway in Tennessee.  (Danielle Pitre / TMX)

The sheriff's office didn't say how or where the owners got the zebra, or where it was being housed at the time of its escape. 

