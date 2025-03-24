Utah driver injured after smashing into turkey on the interstate, sending it through the windshield

WARNING: This story contains photos some may find graphic.

A driver in Utah spent some time in the hospital over the weekend after hitting a turkey on the interstate, which sent it flying through the car's windshield.

The Garland Fire Department shared the story on its Facebook page on Saturday.

"There are plenty of dangers when traveling at high speeds down the interstate. Including turkeys. Yes, you read that right," the department wrote.

The driver, who was not identified, was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 on Saturday when a turkey decided to cross traffic.

The driver ended up hitting the turkey, which caused it to come crashing through the car's windshield. Pictures from the fire department show a busted front windshield and feathers all around the driver's seat inside the car.

While the turkey didn't survive the impact, the person driving sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital "in good spirits."

"This is a great reminder to watch out for animals when traveling," the department wrote. "Garland Fire has seen multiple vehicle accidents involving wildlife, including Elk & Moose, on this stretch of interstate. With the warmer weather approaching, we expect to see more sightings."