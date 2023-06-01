Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Endangered Florida panther killed in vehicle collision, marking fourth fatal incident this year

Wild population of Florida panthers is estimated to number nearly 230

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the fourth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of four total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 4-year-old male panther were found Friday along a rural road in Collier County, wildlife officials said.

NAVY JET CRASHES OFF COAST OF FLORIDA, PROMPTING WATER RESCUE MISSION

FL crime scene tape

A vehicle collision has claimed the life of an endangered Florida panther. (FOX News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.