Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Seaweed piles in Florida may contain flesh-eating bacteria

Vibrio vulnificus bacteria can invade the bloodstream, causing a severe life-threatening illness

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Scientists have discovered a dangerous bacterium living in seaweed on Florida's coasts.

The seaweed, known as Sargassum, commonly manifests as thick, tangled globs of algae. 

Hotels, resorts and public areas are frequently burdened with extensive clean-up duties as truckloads worth of the unpleasant plant wash ashore.

Once it is washed onto land, the sargassum usually begins to rot and decay, producing a noxious odor.

FLESH-EATING BACTERIA INFECTIONS MAY RISE AS CLIMATE WARMS, STUDY FINDS

Sargassum Key West

Empty beach chairs sit on a beach partially covered with sargassum in Key West, Florida. Reports indicate that as summer progresses, a huge mass of sargassum seaweed which has formed in the Atlantic Ocean is possibly headed for the Florida coastlines and shores throughout the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Scientists have warned that sargassum has the potential to intermix with plastic litter contaminated with Vibrio bacteria. 

SCIENTISTS USE AI TO FIND DRUG THAT KILLS BACTERIA RESPONSIBLE FOR MANY DRUG-RESISTANT INFECTIONS

Sargassum Florida

Sargassum floats along the shoreline in Key West, Florida. The sargassum, a naturally occurring type of macroalgae, is reported to span more than 5,000 miles. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A study published in Scientific Reports on March 23 found that Vibrio vulnificus infections in the eastern U.S. between 1988 and 2018 increased from 10 to 80 per year and may increase further to 200 per year by 2100.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some Vibrio vulnificus infections lead to necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection that kills the flesh around an open wound.

Sargassum Algae seaweed

Sargassum piles up along the beach in Key West, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People with open wounds, cuts or scratches can be exposed to the bacterium through direct contact with a mixture of fresh and ocean water.

The bacterium can invade the bloodstream, causing a severe life-threatening illness with symptoms that include fever, chills, decreased blood pressure and blistering skin lesions.

The CDC says about one in five people die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com