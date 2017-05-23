Empire State Building goes dark for Manchester victims

The Empire State Building in New York City has gone dark in remembrance of the victims of the suicide bombing in Britain.

A Twitter post says the landmarked building will remain dark Tuesday evening "in deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England."

Monday's attack at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande left 22 people dead, including an 8-year-old girl, and injured 59.

The bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died in the attack.