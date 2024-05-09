Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US protests

Emory University students pass ‘no confidence’ vote against president following anti-Israel protest arrests

Atlanta school tells Fox News Digital that only 31% of undergraduates voted in favor

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Police use tear gas, zip-ties on anti-Israel protesters at Emory University Video

Police use tear gas, zip-ties on anti-Israel protesters at Emory University

Atlanta police officers were called to Emory University to remove protesters trespassing on campus, according to school officials. (Credit: Associated Press)

The undergraduate student body at Emory University in Atlanta has passed a no confidence vote against the school’s president following anti-Israel protests there that have resulted in more than two dozen arrests. 

A University spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the referendum, which was facilitated by the Emory Student Government Association, involved the participation of 3,401 of its 8,102 undergraduate students. 

"Of those who voted, 2,499 voted in favor of the motion (73%), 844 voted against it (25%), and 58 abstained (2%)," the spokesperson said, adding that just "31% of the total undergraduate student body voted in favor of the motion. 

"While we take any concerns expressed by members of our community seriously, Emory community members are sharing a wide range of perspectives that are not reflected in the motion passed by SGA," the spokesperson added. 

LIVE UPDATES: ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS AT US COLLEGE CAMPUSES 

Emory University arrest

Police officers arrest a demonstrator during an anti-Israel protest at Emory University on April 25, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

The referendum’s passage comes after the Faculty Senate for Emory College of Arts and Sciences voted 358-119 in passing a "Motion of No Confidence and Demand for Redress" against Emory University President Gregory Fenves, according to Fox5 Atlanta. 

Person appears to be Tased during scuffle with police at Emory University anti-Israel protest Video

That motion described the arrests of 28 people during an anti-Israel protest on April 25 as "unprecedented" and condemned Emory officials for calling on police, which they allege resulted in "violence" and "use of force," The Emory Wheel student newspaper reports. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION INVESTIGATING EMORY UNIVERSITY FOR ALLEGED ANTI-MUSLIM DISCRIMINATION 

Emory University demonstrator arrest

A protester yells as he gets loaded into a police van after being arrested during an anti-Israel protest against the war in Gaza at Emory University on April 25, in Atlanta, Georgia. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

"My goal was to remove a growing encampment, as allowing such an encampment would have been highly disruptive, affecting everything from classes and exams to our ability to hold Commencement," Fenves said in a statement following the arrests. "I remain firm that such encampments cannot be permitted at Emory." 

In late April, police at Emory University arrested a "convicted felon who crossed state lines to come to campus" to participate in anti-Israel demonstrations.  

Emory Protest

Students chant during an anti-Israel protest at Emory University on April 25. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Derek Zika, of Statesville, North Carolina, a city outside of Charlotte, was carrying knives and pepper spray when he was taken into custody at the Emory Quad on Sunday, April 28, the University’s police department said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.