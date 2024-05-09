Europe takes steps to avoid US campus chaos
Riot police raided an anti-Israel encampment at the University of Amsterdam, Netherlands, and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced actions to combat antisemitism on campus as anti-Israel protests spread through Europe after swarming U.S. college campuses.
A defaced statue of George Washington at its namesake school in Washington, D.C., was seen covered Wednesday after police cleared an anti-Israel encampment and arrested dozens of protesters.
For nearly two weeks, the statue was covered in Palestinian iconography, including multiple flags, a keffiyeh and stickers that read: "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza." The words "Genocidal Warmonger University" were spray-painted at the base.
George Washington University spokesperson Josh Grossman told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the school planned to "engage on restoring the statue with professionals who are best equipped to manage this work when we are ready to proceed."
GWU, like other universities nationwide, has been the site of formidable anti-Israel protests that saw demonstrators setting up an encampment on school grounds and calling for administrators to cut all ties with Israel over its war in Gaza.
Last week, several Republican members of the House oversight panel toured the campus and condemned D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. police for declining the university’s request to intervene. Bowser on Monday said city officials and the police declined the university's request to intervene because there wasn't any violence for officers to interrupt.
Bowser, a Democrat, and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith had been summoned to testify Wednesday afternoon before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability to discuss their handling of the protest.
But the committee called off the hearing after police intervened early Wednesday to clear the tent encampment at GWU. Police made 33 arrests, including for assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.
Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this update.
Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was swarmed by a group of anti-Israel protesters last week as she celebrated her daughter's college graduation at a local restaurant.
The exchange occurred at Bobcat Bonnie's, a brunch-style restaurant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, not far from the University of Michigan, when a group screaming about "genocide" in Gaza approached Whitmer.
"How do you justify genocide?" the protesters repeatedly screamed as Whitmer's security detail blocked them from coming into contact with her.
The protesters continued screaming, asking how Whitmer was able to "sleep at night," and what she was doing to help Palestinian children.
"I appreciate you raising your voice in here. I'm at a graduation meal with my daughter," Whitmer responded to the group before being interrupted.
"What about all of the children that are in mass graves? What about them?" one of the protesters yelled as Whitmer asked them to "respectfully" not be disruptive.
Whitmer responded that the situation in Gaza was "heartbreaking."
Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this update.
A new House Republican bill would send any person charged and convicted for illegal activity on a college campus to Gaza for at least six months.
Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced the bill on Wednesday alongside Reps. Randy Weber, R-Texas, and Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in response to the ongoing anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses across the country.
Several of those protests have turned violent, with clashes between police and activists, as well as hundreds of activists being arrested across multiple campuses.
While Ogles' bill text does not mention Israel or the anti-Israel groups, it specifically targets unlawful activity on college campuses after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants invaded Israel in a surprise attack that killed over 1,000 people.
Those convicted would be forced to serve a minimum six-month community service sentence in Gaza, where Israel is currently waging a brutal campaign to eradicate Hamas and rescue the remaining Israelis that terrorists took hostage in October.
"Students have abandoned their classes to harass other students and disrupt campus-wide activities, including university commencement ceremonies nationwide. Enough is enough," Ogles told Fox News Digital.
"That’s why I introduced legislation to send any person convicted of unlawful activity on the campus of an American university since October 7th, 2023, to Gaza to complete a minimum of six months of community service."
Weber added, "If you support a terrorist organization, and you participate in unlawful activity on campuses, you should get a taste of your own medicine. I am going to bet that these pro-Hamas supporters wouldn’t last a day, but let’s give them the opportunity."
The bill is likely to face uncertain odds in the House, where Republicans hold a razor-thin majority of just one seat. Even if it passed, the Democrat-controlled Senate will almost certainly ignore it.
Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this update.
Police in riot gear confronted hundreds of people at the University of Amsterdam Wednesday in the second straight day of anti-Israel demonstrations protesting the war in Gaza.
Police broke up a blockade on university grounds, but the large crowd of demonstrators moved to a nearby square and continued to protest late into the evening, demanding an end to the war. Some called on the university to divest from Israel — an echo of anti-Israel protest demands at U.S. college campuses.
It is unclear how many people were arrested or whether anyone suffered injuries.
Meanwhile at Utrecht University, about 30 miles to the south, students occupied a university building to protest Israeli actions in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Student protests have spread across Europe following similar demonstrations at U.S. college and university campuses, where more than 2,600 protesters have been arrested at 50 college campuses, according to the Associated Press.
The war started after Palestinian terrorist groups attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people in a surprise onslaught and taking around 250 hostage. Israel's' retaliatory military operation has killed thousands of Palestinians and has devastated the Gaza Strip.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged his government to end "antisemitic abuse" at U.K. universities as the anti-Israel protest movement that began in the U.S. at Columbia University has spread to Europe.
Sunak and his education secretary are scheduled to meet with university leaders Thursday at the prime minister's office in Downing Street, the Associated Press reported.
“A vocal minority on our campuses are disrupting the lives and studies of their fellow students and, in some cases, propagating outright harassment and antisemitic abuse,” Sunak said in a statement. “This has to stop.”
Pro-Palestinian protesters have begun building encampments at universities around the U.K. over the past two weeks as students and academics call on the institutions to cut ties with Israel over its offensive in the Gaza Strip.
About a dozen encampments have been built at universities including Oxford and Cambridge in recent days. The demonstrations so far have been relatively small and peaceful, but some Jewish students have expressed concerns about antisemitism.
The number of antisemitic incidents on U.K. university campuses tripled last year after Israel invaded Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 terror attacks, according to the Communities Security Trust, a group that opposes antisemitism in Britain.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
