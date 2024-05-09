Europe takes steps to avoid US campus chaos

A defaced statue of George Washington at its namesake school in Washington, D.C., was seen covered Wednesday after police cleared an anti-Israel encampment and arrested dozens of protesters.

For nearly two weeks, the statue was covered in Palestinian iconography, including multiple flags, a keffiyeh and stickers that read: "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza." The words "Genocidal Warmonger University" were spray-painted at the base.

George Washington University spokesperson Josh Grossman told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the school planned to "engage on restoring the statue with professionals who are best equipped to manage this work when we are ready to proceed."

GWU, like other universities nationwide, has been the site of formidable anti-Israel protests that saw demonstrators setting up an encampment on school grounds and calling for administrators to cut all ties with Israel over its war in Gaza.

Last week, several Republican members of the House oversight panel toured the campus and condemned D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. police for declining the university’s request to intervene. Bowser on Monday said city officials and the police declined the university's request to intervene because there wasn't any violence for officers to interrupt.

Bowser, a Democrat, and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith had been summoned to testify Wednesday afternoon before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability to discuss their handling of the protest.

But the committee called off the hearing after police intervened early Wednesday to clear the tent encampment at GWU. Police made 33 arrests, including for assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.

