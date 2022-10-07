Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pollution
Published

Emissions from airplanes using leaded fuel may be declared a public health danger by EPA

Almost 200K airplanes using leaded fuel account for 70% of the lead entering the atmosphere

Reuters Photos
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday said it was proposing to declare emissions from piston-engine aircraft operating on leaded fuel pose a danger to public health.

Emissions from the 190,000 U.S. general aviation airplanes operating on leaded fuel account for about 70% of the lead entering the atmosphere, according to U.S. government estimates.

TWITTER HAS FUN WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FOR GIVING UKULELES TO HAWAII-BOUND PASSENGERS: 'WHY THE HAGUE EXISTS'

Piston-engine airplanes operating on leaded fuel releases lead into the atmosphere. Pictured: A piston-engine aircraft from 1964.

Piston-engine airplanes operating on leaded fuel releases lead into the atmosphere. Pictured: A piston-engine aircraft from 1964. (Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

HEATHROW AIRPORT COLLISION AS TWO INTERNATIONAL AIRLINERS CLIP EACH OTHER'S WINGS: REPORT

Lead is not in jet fuel, which is used by commercial aircraft.

EPA said if the proposed finding is finalized, it would subsequently propose regulatory standards for lead emissions from aircraft engines.