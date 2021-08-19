Ella French funeral: Thousands mourn fallen Chicago police officer in Thursday service

Thousands of mourners were expected to attend or watch the funeral service on Thursday for fallen Chicago police officer Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Loved ones, colleagues and public officials gathered for the 10 a.m. service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, which was also livestreamed on the Chicago Police Department’s social media platforms. Cardinal Blase Cupich delivered the homily at the funeral Mass.

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands visited the same South Side church to pay their respects during the afternoon visitation.

And during a vigil on Tuesday, the 29-year-old officer’s brother, Andrew French, described how his sister "loved hard and she loved this city."

"She loved everything about it except for the nasty parts that we all know," Andrew French said. "And she made a point of becoming a police officer to try and change those things."

French was killed and another officer was critically injured on Aug. 7 when a man riding in a vehicle that the officers had pulled over because of an expired license plate opened fire.

The suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Monty Morgan, was shot in the abdomen by a third officer. He was later charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder.

His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, who prosecutors have said was driving the vehicle, was also arrested. He faces gun charges and an obstruction of justice charge. Both were being held in Cook County Jail without bail.

A third man accused of acting as a straw purchaser to buy the gun that was used to kill French faces federal gun charges.

