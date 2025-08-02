Elizabeth Holmes spotted at Texas prison where Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was spotted jogging at the same minimum-security Texas prison that is now housing Ghislaine Maxwell after a recent transfer.

Holmes, 41, is serving an 11-year sentence for knowingly misleading investors at Theranos, the blood-testing company she founded in 2003. The company ceased operations in 2018.

She was sentenced in 2022 after she was convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes was pictured on Saturday jogging in a gray shirt and shorts, as well as compression gloves and a hat in the rec yard at Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

The prison in Bryan, Texas, is the same facility where 63-year-old Maxwell, the convicted associate of deceased sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, is now being held after she was transferred on Friday from Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida.

It remains unclear why she was moved, but Maxwell and her lawyer met twice with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche before the transfer took place.

Maxwell's attorney has been publicly seeking a pardon or sentence commutation from President Donald Trump. The president said he has not received such a request, but has not ruled out the possibility of a pardon or commutation.

Maxwell has also offered to testify to a congressional committee about Epstein in exchange for immunity.

Maxwell, who is eligible for release in 2037, was found guilty in 2021 on sex trafficking charges in connection with helping Epstein abuse underage girls.