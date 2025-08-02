Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Elizabeth Holmes spotted at Texas prison where Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred

The 41-year-old Theranos founder is serving an 11-year sentence after she was convicted of knowingly misleading investors

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Elizabeth Holmes exercises at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas Video

Elizabeth Holmes exercises at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas

The Theranos fraudster is now sharing the prison with newly transferred inmate, Ghislaine Maxwell. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was spotted jogging at the same minimum-security Texas prison that is now housing Ghislaine Maxwell after a recent transfer.

Holmes, 41, is serving an 11-year sentence for knowingly misleading investors at Theranos, the blood-testing company she founded in 2003. The company ceased operations in 2018.

She was sentenced in 2022 after she was convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL MOVED TO NEW PRISON AMID FIGHT OVER ANSWERS, IMMUNITY

Elizabeth Holmes jogs in prison as Ghislaine Maxwell becomes a fellow inmate

Elizabeth Holmes was spotted exercising on the track at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Holmes was pictured on Saturday jogging in a gray shirt and shorts, as well as compression gloves and a hat in the rec yard at Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

The prison in Bryan, Texas, is the same facility where 63-year-old Maxwell, the convicted associate of deceased sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, is now being held after she was transferred on Friday from Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida.

It remains unclear why she was moved, but Maxwell and her lawyer met twice with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche before the transfer took place.

Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes is serving an 11-year sentence for fraud related to her former company, Theranos. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Maxwell's attorney has been publicly seeking a pardon or sentence commutation from President Donald Trump. The president said he has not received such a request, but has not ruled out the possibility of a pardon or commutation.

Maxwell has also offered to testify to a congressional committee about Epstein in exchange for immunity.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL ASKS SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN CONVICTION CITING EPSTEIN IMMUNITY DEAL

Elizabeth Holmes jogs in prison

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced in 2022 after she was convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maxwell, who is eligible for release in 2037, was found guilty in 2021 on sex trafficking charges in connection with helping Epstein abuse underage girls.