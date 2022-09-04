Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Eliza Fletcher abduction: Suspect allegedly cleaned 'vehicle of interest' prior to arrest, police say

Affidavit states Cleotha Abston allegedly cleaned the interior of a 'vehicle of interest' in Eliza Fletcher kidnapping

The man who was charged in relation to the abduction of the Memphis mother of two was allegedly seen "cleaning the interior" of a GMC Terrain, which police said is a "vehicle of interest" in the case.

An affidavit for Cleotha Abston's arrest released by the Memphis Police Department on Sunday also stated that two witnesses saw the suspect "washing his clothes in the sink of the house."

Eliza Fletcher was reported missing at around 7:45 a.m. on Friday when police received two calls, one from Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the University of Memphis. Police say that she was forcefully taken into a car at 4:30 a.m.

Abston was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

