Elementary students at Minnesota school exposed to porn during school Zoom call

A group of children at an elementary school in Minnesota were exposed to a pornographic image and a threat after two unknown individuals got into a school Zoom call, according to a letter from school officials.

The letter, which parents shared with FOX 9 Minneapolis, was sent out to Oak Point Elementary families after the incident happened during an assembly on Tuesday.

The letter states that the students were on the Zoom call to watch a Blue Ribbon flag-raising ceremony when the intruders shared a pornographic image in the chat.

School officials said the two people also used an automated voice to "say concerning things, including a threat of violence at school."

"As soon as we became aware of this content, we ended the call immediately," Oak Point Principal Dr. Chris Rogers wrote. "Our teachers had this Zoom call playing in their classrooms, so students could see the flag raised, and though some teachers had their volume off, some of our students may have heard what was said."

The school district and law enforcement are investigating the situation, but said it appears the individuals involved accessed the call from outside of Minnesota.

"We know hearing a message like this can be scary for children, and you may wish to have a conversation with your child if they were concerned by what they heard or saw," writes Rogers. "Moving forward, we will take extra steps to ensure that virtual events do not allow external actors to enter."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the school for more information, but has not yet heard back.