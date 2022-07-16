Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Elderly woman killed by alligators after falling into country club pond

The elderly woman fell into the pond, where she was attacked by alligators

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Florida alligator blocks man's front door Video

Florida alligator blocks man's front door

An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday, and blocked the front door. (Courtesy: Ed Ferraro)

An investigation has been launched over a woman killed by alligators on a Florida golf course.

The elderly woman, according to officials, reportedly lived near the course and was seen falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club

The woman reportedly struggled to get out of the pond before alligators attacked her and pulled her underneath the water's surface. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have vowed to capture the alligators responsible for the woman's death as the investigation continues.

ALLIGATOR FOUND UNDER CAR IN TEXAS DESERT: ‘A RARE SIGHT’ 

American Alligator swimming in the spring swamp

American Alligator swimming in the spring swamp (iStock)

The woman's identity has not yet been divulged.

Alligators have been found in increasingly unlikely places across the United States this year.

An alligator was recently found swimming in a rather unlikely place: a lake in Wisconsin. 

ALLIGATOR INTERRUPTS GOLF GAME BY GRABBING GOLFER’S BALL ON FLORIDA COURSE

This American alligator -- which is between 18 and 24 inches long -- was recently found in a Wisconsin lake, despite the fact that alligators don’t usually live in the state. 

This American alligator -- which is between 18 and 24 inches long -- was recently found in a Wisconsin lake, despite the fact that alligators don’t usually live in the state.  (J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue)

On Wednesday, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, based in Menasha, Wisconsin, posted about the 18-24-inch American alligator on Facebook. 

The small gator was found in Long Lake in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties, according to the Facebook post.

Last month, officers with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a small American alligator that was found under a car in an RV park. 

Midland County is in the middle of the West Texas desert – not anywhere near where alligators are usually found.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com