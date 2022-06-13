Alligator interrupts golf game by grabbing golfer's ball on Florida course

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An alligator in Florida decided to join a game of golf and the moment was caught on video.

Golfers who were playing at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida, were joined by the gator, who picked up one of their golf balls in its mouth.

In the footage, one of the golfers explains: "Adam just hit the green and a gator just had the ball in his mouth. He just spit it out."

As the camera gets closer to the reptile, the alligator can be seen picking up the golf ball with its mouth.

"Chase him closer to the hole so that way your ball – have him just drop it in the hole," the golfer says in the clip.

The clip ends with the alligator walking away, still carrying the golf ball in its mouth.

The video was shared with FOX 35 Orlando by Mike Harb, according to the outlet.

Warmer weather means alligator mating season, FOX 35 reported, which means gators are venturing into more areas where they don’t belong.

Last month, a 6-foot alligator was removed from elementary school property in St. Cloud, Florida.

That same week, police in South Carolina also removed an alligator which was found near a school.

