Elderly man shoots mother, himself at New Jersey assisted living center

Police in New Jersey say an elderly man shot and killed his mother at an assisted living facility Sunday afternoon before turning the gun on himself.

WTXF reported that police were called to the Genesis Healthcare Assisted Living Center in Voorhees at approximately 5:45 p.m. EDT.

The shooter was identified as 62-year-old George Buller III of Lumberton, N.J. The victim was identified as his 85-year-old mother, Andree.

Authorities said George Buller arrived at the home at around 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday to have an early dinner with his mother. After dinner, authorities said Buller left the building, returned to his car and retrieved something before returning to his mother's room.

Employees told WTXF they then heard one gunshot. A nurse's aide ran into the room just in time to see George Buller shoot himself.

Police said there was no indication that an argument preceded the shooting, which was confined to Andree Buller's room. Home employees cleared other residents from the wing of the center where the shooting took place.

Voorhees Deputy Police Chief Bill Donnelly said the facility's staff was "pretty shaken up", but noted that they "did their job well."

The facility is home to patients receiving short- and long-term care and those receiving cardiac management and dementia and Alzheimer's care. Genesis is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. It operates more than 500 centers in the country.

Voorhees is located in Camden County, N.J., about 20 miles east of Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

