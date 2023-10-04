Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Elderly Maine woman, who was subject of a missing persons alert, killed in car crash involving tractor-trailer

The 78-year-old ME woman was subject of a Silver Alert, which alarms people of a missing person who has mental disabilities

Associated Press
A missing woman who was subject of a statewide alert was killed when her car was struck by a tractor-trailer early Wednesday on the Maine Turnpike, state trooper said.

Jean Robinson, 78, of Gorham, was stopped in a breakdown lane before pulling in front of the tractor-trailer, which hit her vehicle broadside shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lewiston, troopers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was unhurt.

Maine Fox News graphic

Jean Robinson, who was reported missing, was declared dead at the scene of a highway car crash in Maine early Wednesday.

Robinson disappeared after she departed to visit a relative's home in Southwest Harbor. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday to law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for her, officials said.

Similar to an Amber Alert for missing children, a Silver Alert triggers a search for people who are missing and who have dementia or other mental or developmental disabilities.