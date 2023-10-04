Elderly Maine woman, who was subject of a missing persons alert, killed in car crash involving tractor-trailer

A missing woman who was subject of a statewide alert was killed when her car was struck by a tractor-trailer early Wednesday on the Maine Turnpike, state trooper said.

Jean Robinson, 78, of Gorham, was stopped in a breakdown lane before pulling in front of the tractor-trailer, which hit her vehicle broadside shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lewiston, troopers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was unhurt.

AT LEAST 20 PEOPLE KILLED IN 'APOCALYPTIC' CRASH AFTER BUS PLUNGES FROM BRIDGE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson disappeared after she departed to visit a relative's home in Southwest Harbor. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday to law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for her, officials said.

Similar to an Amber Alert for missing children, a Silver Alert triggers a search for people who are missing and who have dementia or other mental or developmental disabilities.