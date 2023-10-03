Expand / Collapse search
Italy

At least 20 people killed in 'apocalyptic' crash after bus plunges from bridge

'It's an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless,' Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
At least 20 people are dead after a bus veered off an overpass near Venice, Italy, on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told Italian state TV channel Rai News24 that there were "at least 20 dead" after a bus veered off the road and fell a few meters close to railway lines in Mestre, a suburb of Venice. Following the crash near railway tracks, the bus caught on fire.

"There are at least 20 dead, but some people are still trapped in the wreckage," Brugnaro said.

Firefighters work on the site of a bus crash, Tuesday, in Mestre, Italy, near Venice. (Marco Sabadin/AFP via Getty Images)

    Firefighters work on the site of a fatal bus crash Tuesday in Mestre, Italy, near Venice. (Marco Sabadin/AFP via Getty Images)

    At least 20 people were killed Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge in the northern Italian city of Venice, a city spokesman told AFP.  (Macro Sabadin/AFP via Getty Images)

    Firefighters say the bus caught fire after careening off a bridge.  (Marco Sabadin/AFP via Getty Images)

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash. 

The cause of the incident is still unclear with emergency crews on the scene accessing the damage.

A bus on its roof after falling from a bridge in  Mestre, Italy, near Venice. (Marco Sabadin/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the crash, Brugnaro wrote on X, in a translated post, that the scene of the crash was "apocalyptic" and that he had already ordered the "city to mourn" for the "numerous victims" who were on the bus.

"A huge tragedy struck our community this evening" Brugnaro wrote. "I immediately ordered the city to mourn, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus. 

"An apocalyptic scene, there are no words," he said.

Firefighters work on the site of a bus crash Tuesday in Mestre, Italy, near Venice. where officials said at least 20 people were killed. (Marco Sanadin/AFP via Getty Image)

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, gave her condolences to residents, saying that she is close with local government during this time of "profound pain."

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and those injured in the serious accident in Mestre," Von der Leyen wrote in a translated X post. "I am close to President Mattarella, President Meloni and the mayor of Venice Brugnaro in this moment of profound pain."

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.