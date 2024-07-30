El Chapo's son pleads not guilty in Chicago court after arrest in Texas with cartel leader ‘El Mayo’

A son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the infamous former boss of the Sinaloa cartel, pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges during an arraignment in Chicago federal court on Tuesday.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 38, appeared in an orange jumpsuit when entering his plea before U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Guzman Lopez, considered one of the lower-profile sons in the family, was arrested in El Paso, Texas, on Thursday with Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia, the top leader and co-founder of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, after arriving aboard a private plane.

The arrests have prompted a swirl of international intrigue into how the elusive cartel leaders were captured. Zambada Garcia's Dallas-based attorney, Frank Perez, said in a statement following the arrests that Guzman Lopez kidnapped his client and forced him onto the plane.

A federal law enforcement source previously told Fox News that Guzmán López surrendered to U.S. authorities, but Zambada Garcia was captured.

Zambada Garcia and now-jailed drug lord "El Chapo" founded the Sinaloa cartel.

Zambada Garcia has been charged in numerous U.S. cases, including one filed in February in the Eastern District of New York accusing him of conspiring to manufacture and distribute fentanyl. Prosecutors said he led "one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world."

Now that Zambada Garcia is behind bars, experts say many powerful people in Mexico will be concerned that in a bid for a more comfortable deal, he could cooperate with U.S. authorities and accuse them of collaborating with the cartels.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.