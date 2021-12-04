Eight Georgia college students arrested after hazing incident

Eight people have been arrested on various criminal charges after they were allegedly involved in a hazing incident at a fraternity at Georgia College and State University, officials said.

One college student was hospitalized for alcohol-related sickness after the Nov. 10 incident at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house in Milledgeville, according to The Union-Recorder.

The student has since resumed classes, Georgia College President Cathy Cox said.

The Milledgeville Police Department said in a statement that the college asked the department to take over the investigation into alleged underaged drinking and hazing.

"During the course of the investigation, over 10 people were interviewed and provided information into the events," the statement said.

It said eight people were arrested and charged with supplying alcohol to minors, and one was charged with hazing. Both crimes are misdemeanors.

Cox wrote in an email to students and faculty that the national Sigma Alpha Epsilon organization and Georgia College have both suspended the chapter and that students have been ordered to cease chapter activity until the issue is resolved.

"There is no time and no place at which hazing activity is acceptable or tolerable on or around the GCSU campus or involving GCSU students," Cox wrote.

She said the school is also considering internal discipline against students and said counselors have offered aid to new members of the fraternity. Cox said the college will expand anti-hazing efforts.