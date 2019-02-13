Educator strikes reignite tensions with Teach for America

Young teachers are caught up in a possible strike in Oakland, California, that's giving new life to the long-simmering tension between traditional public schools and the education reform program Teach for America.

The push by career educators for better pay and conditions is clashing with the influx of temporary teachers who lack formal training but promise new energy and innovation.

The issue also has surfaced in teacher walkouts in Los Angeles and Denver.

It came to a head this week when hundreds of Teach for America alumni criticized the educator placement program for suggesting corps members who strike in Oakland would lose thousands of dollars promised to them at the end of their two-year service commitment.

Teach for America said there was a misunderstanding on the guidance it provided about the possible strike.