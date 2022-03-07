Eastern US faces hail, wind, severe weather risk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After deadly tornadoes tore through the Midwest this weekend, the risk has now moved into areas stretching from the Southeast to the Northeast.

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will be possible through the day today.

Ahead of this system, temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees above average with many records set to be broken.

Behind the storm, cold air will move in with snow for parts of northern New England back into the Great Lakes.

Another storm will move into the Northwest bringing heavy snow and frigid cold through Tuesday.

This cold air will start to spread south and east over the next few days.