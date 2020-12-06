Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Published

Earthquakes rattle California coast, magnitude 4.4 in northern counties

Residents felt the quakes in San Diego and Northern California counties

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A number of small earthquakes sent tremors through a number of California counties on Sunday morning.

The strongest quake was a magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Lakeport in Northern California.

A smaller – but still sizeable – magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit near Warner Springs in San Diego County.

Residents across the state reported feeling the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quakes struck shortly after 7 a.m. PST Sunday morning.

In the past 10 days, four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred in the state, according to the LA Times.

