Milwaukee drunk intruder breaks into Airbnb filled with cops

A drunken 19-year-old woke up in handcuffs after he broke into a Milwaukee Airbnb being rented out by Montana sheriff's deputies who were in town for emergency vehicle training.

The deputies were sleeping at the time the teen made his way into the home. When they woke up, they spotted the back door open and the intruder sound asleep upstairs, according to a TikTok video posted online over the weekend in which they explained the incident.

"This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops," deputy Charles Pesola said in the video.

They said the teen was drunk and had no idea where he was or where he came from.

"This is a first for that, I've woken up in random places," the teen says in the video.

The lawmen called 911 to report the encounter. The teen was taken into custody by local authorities but reportedly didn't face any charges. Authorities said he stumbled into the wrong home, WISN-TV reported.

Pesola added the teen was lucky to have encountered the cops inside the home.

"What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So, wrong place, wrong time [but] lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that," he said, according to the news outlet.

He explained that he made the video in an effort to show a different side of police officers seldom seen by the public.

"Cops have a hard time right now," he explained. "And when they can see we’re still having fun and still real people and we’re good, it’s a good thing."