New York

Drunk, high NY driver sentenced to over 20 years in prison for killing officer

Jessica Beauvais, 35, convicted of aggravated manslaughter in death of Anastasios Tsakos

Associated Press
Published
A woman who struck and killed a New York City police detective after speeding through an NYPD roadblock while driving drunk was sentenced Wednesday to more than 20 years in prison.

A jury convicted Jessica Beauvais, 35, of Hempstead of aggravated manslaughter and other charges in October. She was arrested in April 2021 following the death of 43-year-old Anastasios Tsakos.

Tsakos, a father of two and 14-year veteran of the police department, was struck and killed around 2 a.m. on April 27, 2021, while assisting officers at the scene of another fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

Anastasios Tsakos

NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos (left) was fatally struck by a drunk driver, who has since been sentenced to over 20 years in prison. (NYPD/LLN NYC)

Beauvais had a blood alcohol content that was nearly twice the legal limit for driving two hours after the accident, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, and she also was without a valid license.

"Her license had been suspended, she was drunk and had smoked marijuana," Katz said in a news release Wednesday. "For everyone’s safety and wellbeing, including her own, the defendant should not have been behind the wheel of a car."

A Supreme Court justice sentenced Beauvais to consecutive sentences of 20 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and 2 1/3 years to 7 years for leaving the scene of an incident.