Drunk driver flees after slamming into Louisiana building, leaves debris trail leading to bar

Path of broken glass, transmission fluid and car parts led Slidell, LA police directly to suspect

Associated Press
A drunken driver who fled after smashing into a Louisiana building left a debris trail that officers followed to find him at a bar, according to police.

Police officers in Slidell were dispatched Saturday night to a building where a vehicle had smashed through a wall next to the front door and then fled the scene. No one was injured, the police department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport crime

A drunk driver was arrested by police in Slidell, Louisiana, after allegedly leaving a debris trail leading officers to a bar when they fled the scene of the accident. (Fox News)

The driver left a trail of shattered glass, transmission fluid and auto parts that officers followed on foot, the department said. Its post said they found the damaged vehicle outside of a bar and the driver sitting at the bar inside.

Officers arrested the driver, whose name was not released, on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and hit and run. No injuries were reported.

"Situations like this are why we will continually urge you to have a sober ride home," the police department's post said.


 