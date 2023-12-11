Louisiana woman arrested after speeding, leading police on pursuit with four unrestrained children in the car

A Louisiana deputy fired a gun multiple times toward a vehicle Sunday night during the pursuit of a woman who was speeding with four unrestrained children in the car, according to officials.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Metairie, Louisiana, the agency said in a news release.

The pursuit began when a deputy conducting traffic attempted to stop a driver who was speeding in the 3400 block of Hauma Boulevard. The driver refused to stop, prompting the pursuit, and rammed her car into multiple sheriff's vehicles.

During the pursuit, a deputy discharged his gun multiple times but nobody in the woman's vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The woman was eventually blocked in by deputies at the intersection of Cleary Avenue and Veterans Boulevard after she crashed her vehicle into a curb.

She was arrested and transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for booking. She is facing multiple charges, including aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage, child endangerment and operating while intoxicated.

After the woman was arrested, deputies checked her vehicle and found four unrestrained children inside. The children were transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure since the vehicle was involved in multiple crashes.

The incident remains under investigation.