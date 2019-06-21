Drug bust reveals New York home doubled as illicit day care center: report

Authorities in New York conducting a drug bust at a Rockland County home Tuesday reportedly were shocked to find six children inside the residence -- allegedly along with drugs and guns.

Quran Dent-Champman, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found more than 200 oxycodone pills and two illegal and loaded guns inside his Spring Valley home, the Clarkstown Daily Voice reported.

The raid, conducted by the Spring Valley Police Department and the Rockland County Drug Task Force, began with an investigation into drug sales in the area but a search of the home revealed that an illicit daycare center was being operated out of the residence on Lake Street.

Investigators say the home was used to store drugs and unregistered guns. Narcotic were also sold out of the home while children were being cared for.

An investigation into the daycare operation was also launched after authorities contacted Child Protective Services.

A spokesperson with the Rockland County District Attorney's Office declined Fox News’ request for comment.