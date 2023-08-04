Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drug and Substance Abuse
Published

Drug-addled New Orleans couple face murder, neglect charges in death of infant

Louisiana authorities said the children had been 'severely malnourished'

Christina Coulter
By Christina Coulter | Fox News
close
Why crime is ‘going up’ in San Francisco’s most ‘affluent areas’ Video

Why crime is ‘going up’ in San Francisco’s most ‘affluent areas’

Criminals are becoming more brazen in San Francisco and are committing robberies, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in traditionally nicer areas: police association president.

A New Orleans sheriff said he's "seen wild animals take better care of their babies" than a drug-addled couple accused of starving their 4-month-old daughter to death and severely neglecting their toddler in their ramshackle trailer. 

Parents Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, neglect and child abuse following the mother's 911 call reporting that her infant wasn't breathing on Tuesday, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Department. 

When deputies arrived at their home in the community of Reserve, the baby was immediately pronounced dead. 

MULTIPLE STATES REPORT SPIKE IN CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

Pictured is 24-year-old Angel Taylor, charged with child abuse, neglect and second-degree murder on Tuesday

Angel Taylor, 24, faces charges of second-degree murder, neglect and child abuse after her 4-month-old was found dead and her toddler "extremely neglected" in her trailer (St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office)

The condition of her body contradicted the story her young mother allegedly told dispatchers: that she had just laid the child down for a nap an hour before.

"How long that baby was actually deceased, I couldn't tell you," Sheriff Mike Tregre said at a press conference, according to FOX 8 Live. "The child had been severely malnourished, who knows the last time that baby had a meal."

A later autopsy revealed that the infant died malnourished, dehydrated and starved, police said.

3 PA CASEWORKERS, 2 SUPERVISORS ARRESTED ON CHARGES OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT, FAILING TO REPORT ABUSE

Like his deceased sister, Lafountain and Taylor's 13-month-old son also showed signs of extreme neglect

But somehow, Tregre said, "the boy found a way to eat and managed to survive."

Pictured is Chevy Lafountain, 31, who faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse and neglect

Police said Chevy Lafountain, 31, "blamed everyone but himself" for the dead of his infant before his arrest on Tuesday (St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office)

In addition to their murder charges, Taylor and Lafountain face felonies for cruelty to juveniles with force/violence and misdemeanors for child desertion for what Tregre characterized as "neglect to the highest level." 

FLORIDA SHERIFF THREATENS CHILD NEGLECT CHARGES FOR PARENTS AFTER RECENT DROWNINGS

Police said outward appearance of their trailer hinted at the horrors inside, surrounded with children's toys, garbage and detritus. Both parents admitted drug use, Tregre said, and neither expressed remorse. 

"Both admitted that they treated the children poorly," Tregre told reporters. "[Chevy Lafountain] blamed everyone but himself."

Pictured is the street where Angel Talor and Chevy Lafountain raised, and allegedly severely neglected, their children

Police in New Orleans discovered the ghastly scene on the 100 block of Northwest 18th St. in the St. John the Baptist Parish community of Reserve (Google Earth)

Specifically, according to Law & Crime, Lafountain blamed his drug dealers; Taylor said she did not know she was passed out for hours at a time, neglecting her children.

Judge Nghana Lewis set both parents' bonds at $600,000 with no option to post 10 percent, according to FOX 8 Live. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The toddler was removed from the home and placed in state custody, police said. 

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.