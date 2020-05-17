Drowning at Houston home of former Dodger Carl Crawford leaves woman, 5-year-old boy dead: reports

Houston police were investigating a swimming pool accident at the Texas home of former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford that left two dead, including a 5-year-old boy, according to reports.

The other victim was reported to be a 25-year-old woman who tried to rescue the boy, the Houston Chronicle reported..

Fox 26 Houston showed video of Crawford at the house in north Houston, speaking to police.

The victims were attending a pool party, the station reported.

Jodi Silva, a Houston police spokeswoman told the Chronicle the boy was swimming in the pool when he started having trouble breathing. The woman then went in after him.

Sources said Crawford tried reviving the woman and boy on the spot, but was unsuccessful, TMZ reported.

The child and the woman were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Crawford, who played for the Dodgers and several other teams, became a record executive after his retirement.