Drone video shows officer scaling house to arrest suspected female intruder perched on roof

Police in Connecticut released a drone video showing the moment officers arrested a suspected female home intruder after making their way to the top of the three-story property’s roof.

The unusual scene unfolded last Wednesday in Stamford after "responding officers were informed by the dispatch center that an unknown female had walked into said home and began arguing with the homeowner," the Stamford Police Department said.

"As officers arrived on scene, they were met by the complainant who stated that a female had walked through the front door of his house and began screaming at him," police said in a statement. "The homeowner explained that he did not know the woman and that she was still in the house. Officers spotted the woman in the house who then fled upstairs."

After setting up a perimeter, police say they noticed the woman climbed to the top of the home’s roof and did not respond to numerous requests to come back down through a balcony.

A hostage negotiation team then arrived at the scene, leading to a standoff that lasted nearly six hours, according to police.

"SPD officers deployed a drone in order to assess the condition that was unfolding on the three-story roof and to provide situational awareness to negotiators," police said.

Video released by the Stamford Police Department later showed law enforcement climbing the roof of the home to get to the woman and bring her into custody.

In the drone footage, one male officer, who was not wearing a harness, was seen trying to offer the woman a water bottle.

As he and the woman interacted, a female officer, attached to a rope, crouched behind one of the home’s chimneys.

In the background, two other officers are seen being hoisted up into the air by a Stamford Fire Department truck’s crane.

Once those officers reach the top of the roof, they snuck up behind the woman, and the four law enforcement personnel made the arrest.

"I want to commend the men and women of the Stamford Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS for their collaborative work on this remarkable rescue," Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said in a statement.

The woman then was taken to a local hospital’s emergency room to be evaluated.

Police did not immediately announce any charges against her.