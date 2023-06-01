Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi police officer killed while responding to hostage situation, another injured

Mississippi officials say that the suspect was also killed

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes
A Mississippi police officer was killed on Thursday and another was injured while responding to a reported hostage situation.

The incident happened during the early morning hours Thursday in Brandon, Mississippi, when officers received a call regarding a possible hostage situation, according to a spokesperson from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

When attempting to enter the house, an officer from the Madison Police Department was shot and killed. Another officer with the Brandon Police Department was also shot, but is in stable condition.

The suspect initially remained inside the home barricaded, but was later killed.

Laurel, Jackson, Biloxi crime

When attempting to enter a house in Brandon, Mississippi, an officer from the Madison Police Department was shot and killed. (Fox News)

According to WLBT, the Brandon Police Department said the situation was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

Mississippi shooting

The shooting happened during the early morning hours Thursday in Brandon, Mississippi, when officers received a call regarding a possible hostage situation, according to police. (Google Maps)

The man initially took the woman hostage and barricaded himself, according to the report, stating that the woman was later released.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.