Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Navy
Published

Driver who attempted to breach security gate at NAS Jacksonville dead, officials say

Incident happened at 6:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Gate, base officials announced on social media

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An unidentified driver is dead after trying to ram into a security gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. at the Birmingham Gate, base officials announced on social media. Gate sentries deployed the protective barrier, which stopped the vehicle from entering the station.

Officials said the driver has no known military affiliation. 

An investigation is ongoing, and the Birmingham Gate will remain closed until further notice.

WOMEN YET TO SMASH GLASS CEILING OF ELITE NAVY SEALS UNIT: REPORT

Those who witnessed the incident or may know what led up to it are asked to call the National Criminal Intelligence Service at 808-478-8353.

NAS Jacksonville is the largest Navy base in the Southeast Region and third in the nation, its website states. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A similar incident happened last month at Jacksonville's other Navy base, Naval Station Mayport, the Florida Times-Union reports. In that incident, a 40-year-old Georgia man ignored guards stationed there and crashed his Subaru into another activated barrier. 

"He was uninjured but was charged with DUI, careless driving, and possession of an open container in the vehicle," the report reads. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.