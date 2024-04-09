Expand / Collapse search
New York

Driver survives 100-foot plunge into Long Island Sound during police chase

Southold, NY, chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph before suspect's leap of faith in Greenport

Associated Press
Published
A driver led police on a 45-minute chase on New York's Long Island, drove off a 100-foot cliff into Long Island Sound — and survived, police said.

Monday's car chase started when police in Southold in far eastern Long Island responded to a domestic violence call, Police Chief Martin Flatley told Newsday.

The man drove off and reached speeds of up to 100 mph as he crossed back and forth across eastern Long Island, police said.

The driver turned onto Sound Road in Greenport, heading toward the water, and did not stop, police said.

NYC, Washington Heights, Queens, Long Island

A suspect reportedly drove off a 100-foot cliff in Greenport, New York, surviving after landing in the Long Island Sound. (Fox News)

"Never hits the brakes, never slows down," Flatley told the newspaper. "Hits an embankment at the end of the street, goes airborne over the bluff, off the beach and into Long Island Sound."

The car landed in 3 to 5 feet of water. Officers dived in, pulled the driver out and arrested him, police said.

Flatley said the man complained of pain but had no visible injuries. Charges against him were pending.