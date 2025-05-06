Expand / Collapse search
Driver suddenly stops in middle of highway, causes multi-car crash, then leaves: video

A red van fled the scene immediately after the crash

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias , Bonny Chu Fox News
Published
Video captures moment driver causes multi-car crash after missing exit Video

A red van was able to flee unscathed after causing a multi-vehicle car crash in Ohio last week, traffic cam footage shows. The van stopped in the middle of the road to aim for a missed exit. (X/ Ohio Department of Transportation)

An Ohio driver's mistake on a highway led to a multi-vehicle wreck that was caught on video and shared by state officials on social media. 

In the footage, posted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the driver of a red van appeared to miss their exit, then stopped in the middle of the road. While two cars managed to stop in time as the van sat still, a third vehicle slammed into the rear vehicle, causing a chain reaction. 

The red van then fled the scene, taking the very exit it had originally missed. 

"When you are driving along a major interstate and you miss your exit do you: A) keep driving and get off at the next one or B) come to a complete stop, cause a multi-car rear-end crash and then drive away," ODOT asked in a May 1 Facebook post which used the incident as a warning for all drivers who miss their intended exit. 

aerial view of red car stopping in middle lane of busy highway

A red van stops in the middle lane of a busy highway on Interstate 71 in Ohio. (X/Ohio Department of Transportation)

"HINT: The answer is NEVER B," the department continued. "Do not be this driver."

aerial view of crash on interstate 71

A vehicle is rear-ended as part of a multi-car pile-up on Interstate 71 in Ohio. (X/Ohio Department of Transportation)

ODOT said the incident did not cause any life-threatening injuries, according to local Fox 8, although vehicles sustained damage.

aerial view of red car leaving scene after causing mutli-car crash

A red van leaves the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Ohio. (X/Ohio Department of Transportation)

As of Friday, local police had yet to track down the driver of the red van.

Fox News reached out to Columbus Police for updates, but they did not immediately respond. 