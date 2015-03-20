Driver charged in speedy lap around Manhattan arrested for driving on suspended license

A driver facing criminal charges over a speedy lap around Manhattan has been caught driving again — after his license was suspended.

A Manhattan judge raised Adam Tang's bond from $10,000 to $25,000 on Tuesday because of his April 5 arrest in the Bronx.

Defense lawyer Gregory Gomez says Tang pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving, a traffic infraction, and paid a fine. Bronx prosecutors couldn't provide information on the now-sealed case.

Gomez declined to comment on why Tang was driving.

In September, Tang was arrested after a dashboard-camera video showed a BMW making a 26.4-mile loop around Manhattan in 24 minutes and 7 seconds. His license was suspended as a bail condition.

Tang has pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Gomez has said there's no proof Tang acted recklessly.