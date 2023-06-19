Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Driver charged for deadly Kansas crash after police tried to stop him for speeding

MO driver being held on $500,000 bond

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with causing a deadly crash in suburban Kansas City after police tried to stop him for speeding.

Uconn Coleman, of Grain Valley, Missouri, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges that include first-degree murder, eluding police and driving under the influence.

Police in Merriam, Kansas, said the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Thursday when an officer tried to pull over a speeding driver. Police said the officer didn't initiate a pursuit before the driver crashed seconds later into another vehicle that was stopped at an intersection, The Kansas City Star reports.

SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS LEAVES 17-YEAR-OLD DEAD, 9 TEENS INJURED

Missouri Fox News graphic

A driver has been charged in a deadly Kansas crash after police tried to stop him for speeding. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver of the stopped vehicle, 19-year-old Benjamin Klecza, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He later died, according to prosecutors.

Defense attorney Carl Cornwell said Coleman sobbed when he spoke to him for the first time Friday, distraught that someone had died.

"It was very emotional," Cornwell said, adding that Coleman was "very remorseful."