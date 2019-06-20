Driver, 35, held in suspected DUI crash that cost 66-year-old victim her legs: reports

A 35-year-old California man was booked on suspicion of drunken driving this week after a crash that cost a 66-year-old victim both of her legs, according to reports.

When police arrived at the scene in Garden Grove on Tuesday evening, they found the woman pinned against her car, the Orange County Register reported.

The suspect, Andres Ramon Salas, 35, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, Lt. Carl Whitney of the Garden Grove Police Department told the Register.

“He tried to flee but crashed into another vehicle about 70 feet away,” the lieutenant said.

The unidentified woman was transported to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition and fighting for her life Wednesday, the report said. She was being treated for internal bleeding and had both legs amputated, according to the report.

She had been standing behind her vehicle when the suspect’s car plowed into her, KTLA-TV of Los Angeles reported.

Garden Grove is about 35 miles south of Los Angeles.