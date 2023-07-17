Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

2 Massachusetts dirt bike riders killed in collision with SUV

MA dirtbike riders were not wearing helmets

Associated Press
Two people died over the weekend when the dirt bike they were riding collided with an SUV near a shopping plaza in Massachusetts, authorities said.

The victims of the crash in Wareham just before 11 p.m. Saturday were identified as Robert Stocker, 17, of Woburn, and Brady Petrucci, 20, of Raynham, according to a statement Sunday from the Plymouth district attorney's office.

Emergency responders found them unresponsive in the road with serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet, and the dirt bike did not have lights, according to the statement.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV was taking a left turn when the dirt bike crashed into it. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

Stocker was a student at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield, the principal said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert, a beloved student at Northeast Metro Tech," Superintendent David DiBarri said.

The school is making grief counselors available all week, he said.