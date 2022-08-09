Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Double shooting in DC injures 3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy

Police asking for help to bring people responsible for shooting children to justice

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Double shooting in D.C. leaves 3 year-old and 13-year-old

3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy hospitalized after double shooting in DC. Police are looking for a suspect in a dark Nissan with tinted windows. (courtesy: WTTG)

Two children were shot in Washington, D.C. Monday night, police said.

A 13-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl are the victims. Both juveniles were found conscious and alert when officers responded to the scene. The 3-year-old, police said, was grazed by a bullet. Both victims were taken to local hospitals. 

The call for the shooting came in at 8:45 p.m. 

A police spokeswoman told Fox News a suspect has not been identified nor arrested in the case. They are looking for a suspect in a dark Nissan with tinted windows, Fox 32 reports.

Police say both children are expected to recover. They are asking anyone for information to call 202-727-9099. 

