Double shooting in DC injures 3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy

Two children were shot in Washington, D.C. Monday night, police said.

A 13-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl are the victims. Both juveniles were found conscious and alert when officers responded to the scene. The 3-year-old, police said, was grazed by a bullet. Both victims were taken to local hospitals.



The call for the shooting came in at 8:45 p.m.

A police spokeswoman told Fox News a suspect has not been identified nor arrested in the case. They are looking for a suspect in a dark Nissan with tinted windows, Fox 32 reports.



Police say both children are expected to recover. They are asking anyone for information to call 202-727-9099.