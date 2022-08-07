NPR blasts GOP governors for busing illegal immigrants to DC ‘with no plan for what’s next’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NPR became the latest mainstream outlet to attack Republican governors for the growing migrant crisis in liberal cities.

On Friday, NPR promoted their coverage of New York City and Washington D.C. struggling to handle increasing numbers of illegal immigrants being dropped off in their cities by Govs. Greg Abbott, Texas, and Doug Ducey, Ariz. The title of their article read "GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC — with no plan for what's next."

"Texas and Arizona governors continue to send buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. Upon arrival no government officials are there to meet them," NPR’s Twitter account wrote.

Abbott has sent buses of illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. since April in protest of the Biden administration’s refusal to act on the border crisis plaguing Texas. Ducey later began sending his state’s illegal immigrants as well.

PENTAGON DENIES BOWSER REQUEST FOR NATIONAL GUARD TO ASSIST IN 'HUMANITARIAN CRISIS,' AS MIGRANTS ARRIVE IN DC

NPR noted, "Critics — including some Republican state and local officials — have called Abbott's plan to bus migrants to D.C. ‘political theater’. Still, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined Texas and started busing migrants to the nation's capital in May."

The article also quoted Abel Nuñez, head of the Central American Resource Center, who criticized Abbott’s plan as a "media hit."

"I felt that he truly wanted to get a media hit out of this," Nuñez said. "And that eventually two or three weeks later when everything would die down, he would stop doing it."

Abbott has since vowed to continue to send more buses as both D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and NYC Mayor Eric Adams report emergency situations in handling migrants.

NYTIMES, VANITY FAIR, MSNBC, WAPO BLAME GOP GOVERNORS FOR CREATING ’MIGRANT CRISIS’ IN LIBERAL CITIES

Multiple media outlets have blamed Abbott and Ducey primarily for the migrant crisis plaguing more liberal cities away from the border. The New York Times accused them of "causing havoc" while Vanity Fair suggested that the Republicans "successfully created a migrant crisis" through Abbott’s busing strategy. The Washington Post called it "a cruel, political stunt" that has devolved into "relentless, inhumane cruelty."

These comments echoed accusations from the Biden administration that Abbott and Ducey’s actions are using migrants as "political tools."

"There is a process in place for managing migrants at the border; this is not it — what they’re doing currently," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters late last month. "That includes expelling migrants as required by court order under Title 42, transferring them to ICE custody, or placing them in the care of local NGOs as they await further processing…Again, so what Republicans are doing, the way that they’re meddling in the process and using migrants as a political pawn, is just wrong."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.