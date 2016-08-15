Donations being accepted for boy selling teddy bear for food

A charity is accepting donations to help a 7-year-old boy police in southwest Ohio say was trying to sell a teddy bear to buy food.

Franklin Officer Steve Dunham found the boy in front of a drug store earlier this month. He told the officer he hadn't eaten for several days.

Dunham took him to a restaurant to eat. Other officers went to the home, and police say they found four older boys living amid garbage and cat urine.

Children services authorities have placed the children with other relatives. Their parents pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges.

Police say the Saint Vincent De Paul society at a local Catholic church is accepting donations for the boy and his brothers.