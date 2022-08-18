Pivotal hearing in Mar-a-Lago raid, media's big admission on Biden inflation bill and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘LET AMERICA SEE’ - Key documents justifying Mar-a-Lago raid at stake in pivotal court hearing today. Continue reading …

FAILING GRADE- AOC's 'defund the police' report card flunks statistics test as NYC crime spike rattles communities. Continue reading …

INFLATION REALIZATION - Media admits Biden's bill name was a ‘marketing ploy’ — after it was signed. Continue reading …

‘OFF THE RAILS’- Ben Carson argues that America was built on the rule of law but Joe Biden and his team are tearing it apart at the seams. Continue reading …

‘RED FLAG’ - Anne Heche warned co-star about pursuing ex Ellen DeGeneres. Continue reading …

POLITICS

VOICE OF THE VOTERS - Americans reveal their biggest priorities ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

‘WONDERFUL FUTURE’ - Trump trolls Democrats with surprising endorsements, including one for his harshest critic. Continue reading …

‘NOTHING GOOD’ - Sen. Johnson labels the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act 'Orwellian:' 'It will not reduce inflation.' Continue reading …

‘WE’RE FED UP’- Harriet Hageman sees her landslide victory over Liz Cheney in Wyoming as beacon for the nation. Continue reading …

-

MEDIA

‘IT’S ACTUALLY A HUMAN LIFE' - Joe Rogan, Babylon Bee CEO spar on abortion: ‘I don’t think murder fixes a rape.' Continue reading …

MAINSTREAM MEDIA MANIA - CNN, MSNBC, ABC fawn over Liz Cheney after primary loss, blame ‘broken’ GOP and ‘cult of Trump.’ Continue reading …

‘BOTH-SIDERISM’ – James Carville: Democrats are ‘silly’ but GOP is ‘evil.’ Continue reading …

WHO ‘WON’? - NYT writer Frank Bruni argues Liz Cheney, who lost her primary by 37 points, 'won' 'in the ways that count.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON - Inflation Reduction Act may be a classic case of misinformation. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Liz Cheney's days in Congress now are officially numbered. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Everything we do is designed to give voters more power. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BIG APPLE'S LITTLE VICTIMS - NYC sees spate of attacks on kids in affluent neighborhoods: Police experts weigh in. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD’S FITNESS SECRETS - How Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lopez and other celebs stay in shape. Continue reading …

‘DESERVES TO COME HOME’ - Army soldier aims to rescue desperate dog that snuck onto overseas base. Continue reading …

LOSING STEAM - Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"After losing by nearly 40 points to Harriet Hageman in last night's primary, Liz Cheney's days in Congress now are officially numbered. She allowed her hatred for Donald Trump and Trump supporters to consume her."

- SEAN HANNITY

