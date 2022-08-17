Joe Rogan, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon spar on abortion: ‘I don’t think murder fixes a rape’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast star Joe Rogan and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon sparred over abortion on Tuesday’s edition of "The Joe Rogan Experience," with the satirical conservative Christian news honcho defending life at all costs.

"You don't have the right to tell my 14-year-old daughter she has to carry her rapist's baby," Rogan, who is pro-choice, told Dillon.

Dillon fired back, "I don’t think two wrongs make a right. I don’t think murder is the answer… I don’t think murder fixes a rape."

BABYLON BEE CEO: LIBERALS DECIDE WHAT’S ALLOWED, BIG TECH ENFORCES THEIR RULES THROUGH TERMS OF SERVICE

Part of the conversation was shared by a pro-life activist on Twitter.

Rogan then asked Dillon for his thoughts when the fetus is less than six weeks old, or if the woman just found out she was pregnant.

"Once life has begun, I don’t think you can draw lines," Dillon said. "I would lay it out like this – It is wrong to intentionally kill a human life, abortion intentionally kills an innocent human life, therefore abortion is wrong."

Dillon explained that he believes "how developed" the baby is shouldn’t matter.

"I think that, if it’s a human life, a distinct human life, then I think it’s wrong to end its life," he said.

BABYLON BEE'S KYLE MANN DEFENDS SATIRE OFFERING 'LIGHT, LAUGHTER' IN THE MIDST OF DARK TIMES

Rogan asked, "Do you think that, like, once the conception happens, there is some sort of miraculous event like at the very moment? Like, you could literally get to the point where the sperm cracks the egg, if you could scoop that egg out right there, would that be abortion?"

Dillon responded that "at some point" you must assume a magic moment occurred.

"You believe that we eventually become valuable humans, right? Where’s the moment where you think the magic happens?" Dillon asked.

Dillon, who satirical site has been accused by the left of pushing "misinformation," said one of the most egregious pieces of mainstream misinformation is calling a fetus a "clump of cells" instead of a human.

BABYLON BEE CEO BAFFLED AT LIBERAL REACTION TO ELON MUSK'S TWITTER TAKEOVER: ‘IT'S ONLY GOOD FOR DEMOCRACY’

"You’re encouraging people to kill it like it’s nothing," he said. "It’s actually a human life."

Dillon then declared, "I think abortion is healthcare the way rape is love making," and the term "healthcare" should not be used for a procedure that ends an innocent life.

"This is why it’s such a human issue, because I see what you’re saying," Rogan said. "Life is valuable."

The exchange was part of a nearly three-hour conversation that touched on a variety of issues.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.