Sean Hannity: Liz Cheney's days in Congress now are officially numbered

Sean Hannity discussed how Liz Cheney's "singular focus in life" was to hate Trump and Trump supporters and how following her agenda eventually led to her downfall on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, the people of Wyoming, they have spoken. And after losing by nearly 40 points to Harriet Hageman in last night's primary, Liz Cheney's days in Congress now are officially numbered. Liz sadly could not see the forest through the trees. She allowed her hatred for Donald Trump and Trump supporters to consume her.

This became Cheney's singular focus in life. There was no bridge she wouldn't burn, no colleague she wouldn't betray, no voters that she wouldn't ignore. She put her own agenda and her self-righteous obsession above the people that she was elected to serve. The people that are elected are public servants. In many ways, she showed utter contempt for the people in her own state, and they didn't like it one bit. And oddly, this led Congresswoman Cheney to align with the very same Democrats.

And I find this the oddest thing of all who called her own father a war criminal. Look at what they did to Scooter Libby, his chief of staff. They called her father a murderer, a crook for working at Halliburton, the very same people that smeared her family for decades. And then there were people like myself who defended her father and people like Scooter Libby. You know, we're now just dismissed as unethical without any principle values whatsoever.

