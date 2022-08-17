Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity: Liz Cheney's days in Congress now are officially numbered

Fox News Staff
Sean Hannity dives into Liz Cheney’s loss to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in Wyoming on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity discussed how Liz Cheney's "singular focus in life" was to hate Trump and Trump supporters and how following her agenda eventually led to her downfall on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THEY SIMPLY WANT YOU TO CLOSE YOUR EYES, COVER YOUR EARS AND TRUST THEM COMPLETELY 

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, the people of Wyoming, they have spoken. And after losing by nearly 40 points to Harriet Hageman in last night's primary, Liz Cheney's days in Congress now are officially numbered. Liz sadly could not see the forest through the trees. She allowed her hatred for Donald Trump and Trump supporters to consume her. 

This became Cheney's singular focus in life. There was no bridge she wouldn't burn, no colleague she wouldn't betray, no voters that she wouldn't ignore. She put her own agenda and her self-righteous obsession above the people that she was elected to serve. The people that are elected are public servants. In many ways, she showed utter contempt for the people in her own state, and they didn't like it one bit. And oddly, this led Congresswoman Cheney to align with the very same Democrats. 

US Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, speaks to the media at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2021. - House Republicans vote Wednesday on ousting anti-Trump conservative Cheney from her leadership role will almost certainly confirm that the party out of power in Washington is casting its lot with the former US President. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

And I find this the oddest thing of all who called her own father a war criminal. Look at what they did to Scooter Libby, his chief of staff. They called her father a murderer, a crook for working at Halliburton, the very same people that smeared her family for decades. And then there were people like myself who defended her father and people like Scooter Libby. You know, we're now just dismissed as unethical without any principle values whatsoever. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.