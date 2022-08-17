Laura Ingraham: Everything we do is designed to give voters more power

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham derided the liberal media's response to Rep. Liz Cheney's loss in the Wyoming GOP congressional primary, and how it along with Democrats make one outlandish claim after another on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Just for a few moments, I want you to stop and think about what the elites and their media valets want you to believe because they make one outlandish claim after another, like how an incumbent who loses her primary by 37 points is actually a winner.





And of course, just like all of their other grandiose claims, this one is dead wrong. In fact, the opposite is true because we are the true defenders of democracy and they are its enemies. The populist movement has been on the march ever since the rise of the Tea Party back in 2009. At no point have we ever gotten the support from the media or big business, Hollywood, Silicon Valley. We face overwhelming opposition from the permanent bureaucracy that staffs the federal government, too.

So our power comes entirely from our ability to convince the voters to support our ideas. In other words, no movement relies more on democracy and fights harder for it than we do. It was the votes of the people who nominated Donald Trump in 2016, and it was the voters who defeated Liz Cheney last night. Well, we trust the people, and everything we do is designed to give them more power. But to Cheney and her cheering section, the voters, they're just useful idiots.

