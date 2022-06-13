Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department says gun trafficker purchased more than 70 firearms in six months, some used in crimes

Demontre Antwon Hackworth allegedly purchased more than 70 guns over six months from a single dealer

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 31-year-old man allegedly purchased more than 70 guns over six months, some of which were found to have been used in crimes in two states and Canada, in a gun trafficking scheme, the Justice Department said Monday.

Demontre Antwon Hackworth was indicted last week on charges of dealing firearms without a license and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. He was arrested Friday by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Dallas.

Federal prosecutors said Hackworth purchased at least 92 guns from federally licensed firearms dealers, including 75 firearms during a six-month span from a dealer stripped of its seller’s license.

He allegedly resold the firearms without a license and without conducting background checks. At least 16 of the firearms he purchased were recovered in Texas, Maryland and Canada, authorities said. 

The entrance signage for the United States Department of Justice Building in Washington D.C., USA. The Department of Justice has charged a man accused of purchasing dozens of firearms in a six-month span in which some were used in crimes.  (iStock)

Three of the weapons were used in multiple crimes, the DOJ said. One was used in three incidents – two aggravated assaults, one unlawful possession and two more were used in two incidents each.

"There are real consequences when individuals illegally engage in the business of buying and selling firearms," said Jeff Boshek, special agent in charge of the ATF Dallas Field Division.

At least 14 of the recovered guns were found after incidents within one year of purchase. One was recovered from an incident just seven days after Hackworth purchased it, officials said. 

Hackworth faces up to 35 years in federal prison if convicted.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.