Dog-walking NY couple turns table on would-be mugger who was hospitalized with stab wounds: video

A New York City couple who took their dog for a walk Wednesday afternoon turned the tables on a would-be mugger who had to be treated for stab wounds at the hospital, video shows.

The 37-year-old suspect snuck up behind the couple in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens around 2:40 p.m.

The apparent targets were a woman holding a dog leash and a man who was riding a scooter and had his foot in a medical boot. Police had not identified them as of Thursday.

Surveillance video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the attacker stalking behind them as they make their way down a sidewalk.

As he closes in, he throws his jacket on the ground and rushes the man from behind.

The male victim fought back, slamming his attacker onto the pavement and starting to pound him with punches.

The woman joined in, kicking the attacker in the back as the beatdown continued.

They tussled until the mugger managed to get back to his feet and back away.

"While the dispute was happening, one of the unknown individuals stabbed him multiple times about the body," police told Fox News Digital.

The man with the injured foot, who had the upper hand throughout the entire scuffle, is seen limping on his injured foot and appears ready for more.

Video shows a large spot of what appears to be blood on the back of the aggressor's bleached blonde head.

Two men eventually stepped in between the brawlers, and the attacker finally walked out of view, leaving his hat and jacket on the ground.

Police said the 37-year-old was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical but stable condition.

There were no arrests as of Thursday morning, but the investigation was ongoing.