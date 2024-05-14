Expand / Collapse search
Suspect who randomly attacked actor Steve Buscemi in broad daylight identified by NYPD: report

Clifton Williams, 50, is accused of randomly attacking actor Steve Buscemi in broad daylight while walking in NYC

Authorities have reportedly released the identity of the suspect accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi during a random attack while he was out walking in Manhattan on Wednesday morning. 

On Tuesday evening, the NYPD announced that Clifton Williams, 50, was the man who reportedly punched Buscemi in the face, Fox 5 New York reported.

The 66-year-old star of "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" was assaulted just before noon in midtown Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

Witnesses confirmed to local station ABC 7 that Buscemi chased after Williams, but was unable to stop him. 

Close up profile of Steve Buscemi

Actor Steve Buscemi was randomly attacked in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the assault to Fox News Digital following the attack.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to [him] while also walking the streets of NY," Buscemi's publicist previously told Fox News Digital. 

Suspect who allegedly attacked actor Steve Buscemi

The NYPD identified Clifton Williams, 50, as the suspect who punched actor Steve Buscemi in a random attack in Manhattan last week, according to Fox 5 New York. (Fox 5 New York)

The New York Police Department issued a statement about the assault on Wednesday, not did not name Buscemi as the victim.

Buscemi, who was born in Brooklyn, is a beloved New York figure and is a former New York firefighter who helped his old team at Ground Zero during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. 

Steve Buscemi shaking hands with New York fire officials

Actor and former FDNY firefighter Steve Buscemi (C) greets firefighters after a memorial service at Old St. Pat's Church to mark the tenth anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2011 in New York City.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Back on March 31, Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park. Stuhlbarg was able to chase down his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

