Suspect who randomly attacked actor Steve Buscemi in broad daylight identified by NYPD: report

Authorities have reportedly released the identity of the suspect accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi during a random attack while he was out walking in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, the NYPD announced that Clifton Williams, 50, was the man who reportedly punched Buscemi in the face, Fox 5 New York reported.

The 66-year-old star of "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" was assaulted just before noon in midtown Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

Witnesses confirmed to local station ABC 7 that Buscemi chased after Williams, but was unable to stop him.

ACTOR STEVE BUSCEMI BLOODIED AND BRUISED IN NYC ASSAULT AS POLICE HUNT ATTACKER

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the assault to Fox News Digital following the attack.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to [him] while also walking the streets of NY," Buscemi's publicist previously told Fox News Digital.

MARVEL ACTOR MICHAEL STUHLBARG ASSAULTED IN NYC BY HOMELESS MAN WITH A ROCK

The New York Police Department issued a statement about the assault on Wednesday, not did not name Buscemi as the victim.

Buscemi, who was born in Brooklyn, is a beloved New York figure and is a former New York firefighter who helped his old team at Ground Zero during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back on March 31, Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park. Stuhlbarg was able to chase down his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.