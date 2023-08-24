Dog rescued in Texas after ‘out of town’ owner leaves pup on second-story balcony, authorities say

A dog was rescued in Houston on Wednesday after authorities say the animal’s "out of town" owner left the dog outside on a second-story balcony.

Neighbors called 911 after spotting the unresponsive dog on the apartment balcony at the northeast Houston residential building, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 said.

As rescue teams used ladders to reach the balcony, officials said the dog was lying flat and did not appear to be moving.

"We noticed the dog took in a breath, so we moved quickly to get him off the balcony," said Sgt. Joseph Soto. "Reporting cruelty made all the difference in getting him the help he desperately needed."

Personnel with the Ponderosa Fire Department carried the dog down from the balcony and removed the animal from the property with an exigent warrant. The dog was undergoing veterinary care at the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Officials later posted an update that the dog was doing well in the care of the SPCA.

The dog’s owner was not publicly identified, though officials said the owner was out of town at the time of the rescue. It was unclear how long the dog was left on the balcony.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Texas and punishable with up to a $10,000 fine and two years in prison, authorities said.

It was unclear whether the dog owner was charged.