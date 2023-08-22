Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

California woman about to give birth teaches dog how to ‘speak’ to husband, ask for food and pampering

The three-year-old Pomeranian Husky mix is named Sapphire

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Sheena Shah is a 31-year-old pregnant woman from California who taught her dog how to tell her husband when she needs food, water and pampering. Meet Sapphie — a three-year-old dog who knows how to press interactive buttons based on her mom's needs.

A woman who is about to give birth trained her dog to press buttons to relay to her husband a pregnant mom's wants and needs.

Sheena Shah, 31, of San Diego, California, is pregnant and about to give birth — and has taught the couple's dog some funny tricks.

Shah trained three-year-old Pomeranian Husky mix Sapphire how to communicate with her husband, Sunit, via interactive buttons, according to news service SWNS. 

The physician assistant told SWNS that Sapphire can press buttons to indicate when she — the pregnant wife — is hungry, needs water or wants pampering.

"I think it’s so funny," she said. "It’s like she understands it." (SEE the video at the top of this article.) 

Trained dog for pregnant woman

A woman taught her dog to "speak" so it can boss her husband around. The dog has learned to press buttons to convey the mom's every wish. (SWNS)

Shah found the buttons with the auditory component while browsing for toys and decided to buy them — teaching Sapphire, or Sapphie for short, how to push them with her paws.

Shah is due to give birth any day and is spending some time in bed resting.

She had Sapphie use the buttons as a funny way of communicating what she needed.

Sapphie the trained dog

Pomeranian Husky mix Sapphie is three years old — and is a main character in the Shah household. "I think it’s so funny," said Sheena Shah of her dog and how she presses specific "word" buttons. "It’s like she understands it." (SWNS)

When Shah says, "Can you tell Daddy this?" Sapphie will run downstairs and press the corresponding buttons.

Some of the buttons announce the words "Mommy" and "water" — alerting Shah's husband that "Mommy" would like "water" brought to her upstairs.

Shah told SWNS that she has a "good husband."

The couple acquired Sapphire in September 2020 and said they include her in everything they do.

The dog even walked down the aisle at their wedding.

Sapphie trained dog

Sapphie's mom, Sheena Shah, is 37 weeks pregnant. Shah taught her dog how to press buttons indicating what she needs.  (SWNS)

"She comes on trips, dates and we take her to theaters that allow dogs," she said to SWNS.

Although very protective of Sapphie, the couple believes she’s going to be a good big sister when their baby arrives.

"Sapphie is the main character … I think she is going to be so loving," said Shah.

Sapphie trained dog

A California woman — in the last few weeks of her pregnancy — taught the couple's dog how to relay what she needs.  (SWNS)

Sapphie has over 700,000 Instagram followers and over 6.3 million followers on TikTok at the time of this report.

Shah has also written a children’s book about Sapphie.

It's called "Sapphie: The Dog with Feelings." 

Its goal is to encourage children to let their emotions play out, according to Sapphie’s Instagram post.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Shahs for further comment.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 